RMB Capital Management LLC Has $6.22 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 848,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Omnicell news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.44.

Omnicell Price Performance

OMCL traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $58.77. 18,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,083. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average is $63.53.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.25 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

