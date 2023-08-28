RMB Capital Management LLC Has $7.54 Million Stock Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of BioLife Solutions worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $38,969.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,789 shares in the company, valued at $9,743,302.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $233,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 272,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,358.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $38,969.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,789 shares in the company, valued at $9,743,302.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,368 shares of company stock worth $634,852 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.12. 64,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,342. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 51.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $39.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

