RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $5.57 Million in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Applied Industrial Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 136,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,283,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,369,000 after purchasing an additional 157,775 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,455,516.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AIT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,215. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $156.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

