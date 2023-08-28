RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Bancshares by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,705,000 after purchasing an additional 428,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,011,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,099,000 after buying an additional 201,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,099,000 after buying an additional 186,367 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 129,326 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd grew its stake in First Bancshares by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 123,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 73,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on First Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on First Bancshares from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

FBMS traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $28.66. 22,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,261. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.89. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $78.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

