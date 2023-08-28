Root Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,445 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,119,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,338,000 after purchasing an additional 312,530 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,543 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,145,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,196,000 after purchasing an additional 286,949 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $47.25. 219,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,153. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

