Root Financial Partners LLC Invests $18.99 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 427,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,988,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 13.5% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629,573 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,328,000. Flagstone Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,645,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,167,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.11. 190,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,521. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.