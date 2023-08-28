Root Financial Partners LLC Invests $327,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,818. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

