Root Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,515 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.68. 1,815,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,354. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.27. The company has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

