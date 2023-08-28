Root Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Root Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,905,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,366,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,823,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 911,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 578,207 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

DFIS traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $22.75. 139,933 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.