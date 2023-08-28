Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,068,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696,230 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.21% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $2,979,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,137,000 after buying an additional 505,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,307,000 after buying an additional 237,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,031,000 after buying an additional 305,365 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after buying an additional 93,620 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $43.46. 459,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.78. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.