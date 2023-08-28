SES-imagotag Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Short Interest Update

SES-imagotag Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:SRBEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the July 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 362.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on SES-imagotag Société Anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get SES-imagotag Société Anonyme alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SES-imagotag Société Anonyme

SES-imagotag Société Anonyme Price Performance

About SES-imagotag Société Anonyme

OTCMKTS:SRBEF remained flat at $113.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. SES-imagotag Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $75.20 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

(Get Free Report)

SES-imagotag Société Anonyme installs and maintains electronic shelf labels worldwide. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including electronic shelf labels, cameras, fixtures and accessories, infrastructure, Wi-Fi integrations, and Captana wireless mini cameras; and retail IoT SaaS solutions comprising VUSION Cloud, VUSION Asset Management, VUSION Manager, VUSION Studio, VUSION Link, VUSION Engage, Storefront, VUSION Rail, and VUSION Ads for brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SES-imagotag Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES-imagotag Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.