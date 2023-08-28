Shelton Capital Management Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 317.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,269 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 0.7% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $17,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.78. The company had a trading volume of 882,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.