Shelton Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 148.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Booking by 1,687.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $29.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,072.11. 28,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,483. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,905.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2,695.13. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $109.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,970 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,227. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,111.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.