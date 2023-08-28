Short Interest in ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Drops By 50.0%

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ADF Group Price Performance

ADFJF opened at $3.00 on Monday. ADF Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

Get ADF Group alerts:

ADF Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.