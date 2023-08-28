Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Declines By 32.1%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

American Rebel Stock Up 92.3 %

AREBW traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.03. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,462. American Rebel has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.

