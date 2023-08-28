Short Interest in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Grows By 27.1%

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,880,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the July 31st total of 14,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ARR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.02. 9,277,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,402,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.12%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -141.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 445.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. 42.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARR

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.