Short Interest in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Grows By 27.1%

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,880,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the July 31st total of 14,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance
Shares of ARR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.02. 9,277,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,402,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.22.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.12%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -141.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARR
About ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARMOUR Residential REIT
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.