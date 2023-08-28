Short Interest in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Grows By 27.2%

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,600 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the July 31st total of 576,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AXS traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 234,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.46. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXIS Capital

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.