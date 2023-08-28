Short Interest in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Increases By 50.0%

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

BWAQ stock remained flat at $10.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. Blue World Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Institutional Trading of Blue World Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 424,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 286,651 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

