Short Interest in Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Drops By 19.0%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the July 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Cellcom Israel Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of CELJF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. Cellcom Israel has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.37.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

