Short Interest in Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Increases By 124.8%

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, an increase of 124.8% from the July 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.
Shares of DAX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,874. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.651 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Dax Germany ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.
The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.
