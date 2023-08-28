Short Interest in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Rises By 114.4%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the July 31st total of 918,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 19,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 591,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 86,006 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,022 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.08. 1,425,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,818. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

