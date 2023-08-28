Short Interest in Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Increases By 116.9%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the July 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Izotropic Price Performance
Izotropic stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,250. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Izotropic has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.64.
Izotropic Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Izotropic
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.