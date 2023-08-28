Short Interest in Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Increases By 116.9%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the July 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Izotropic stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,250. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Izotropic has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.64.

Izotropic Corporation, a MedTech company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and 3D CT breast imaging platform for the earlier detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

