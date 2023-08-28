Short Interest in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Declines By 61.4%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the July 31st total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Kelso Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelso Technologies stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,389,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,440 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 6.24% of Kelso Technologies worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelso Technologies Stock Performance

KIQ traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,224. Kelso Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.44.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. It offers rail and road transport equipment, such as pressure relief, vacuum relief, bottom outlet, pressure car pressure relief, pressure car angle, and top ball valves; and one-bolt manways and related equipment, emergency response equipment, and no spill locomotive fueling equipment; and other specialty valves, parts, equipment, and services.

