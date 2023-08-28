Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Declines By 62.9%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the July 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNNGY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.67.

Ørsted A/S Trading Up 1.4 %

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

