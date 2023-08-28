Short Interest in Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Drops By 57.7%

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the July 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 166.0 days.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Shaftesbury Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

OTCMKTS:CCPPF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. Shaftesbury Capital has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $1.58.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC, a mixed-use real estate investment trust, which invests in a property portfolio of restaurants, cafés, bars, shops, residential properties, and offices in the areas of West End in London. The company was formerly known as Capital & Counties Properties PLC. Shaftesbury Capital PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

