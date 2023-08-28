Short Interest in Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Declines By 25.0%

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sun Art Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Sun Art Retail Group Stock Performance

Sun Art Retail Group Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS SURRY remained flat at $2.37 during midday trading on Monday. Sun Art Retail Group has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Art Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Sun Art Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.73%.

Sun Art Retail Group Company Profile

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates brick-and-mortar stores and online sales channels in the People's Republic of China. It operates hypermarkets, superstores, and mini stores under RT-Mart, RT-Super, and RT-Mini names. The company provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services.

