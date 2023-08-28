Short Interest in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Decreases By 62.5%

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the July 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Target Range Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Target Range Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,019,000 after buying an additional 140,007 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in WisdomTree Target Range Fund during the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund during the fourth quarter worth $255,000.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GTR opened at $22.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

About WisdomTree Target Range Fund

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

