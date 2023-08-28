Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Southern States Bancshares worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 353.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 157,987 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 127,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBK traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $22.61. 1,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,059. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.65 million and a PE ratio of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Southern States Bancshares from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

