Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Sells $341,600.00 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elisa Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.15. 2,562,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,055. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $117.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.43.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Splunk from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after buying an additional 20,467,378 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,239 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after buying an additional 170,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

