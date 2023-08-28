Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Tops $85.22 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $85.22 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00020002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00018400 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014849 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,078.87 or 1.00024750 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,675,191 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,675,190.879934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02153251 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $1,241,772.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

