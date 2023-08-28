StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.23. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
