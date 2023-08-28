StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.23. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

About Aethlon Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Further Reading

