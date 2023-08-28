StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $10.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.77.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the first quarter worth $27,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

