StockNews.com Upgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Sell

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

FHB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.05.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $276.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 530.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

