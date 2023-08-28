StockNews.com Upgrades Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 3.18. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,728.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

