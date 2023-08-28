Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the July 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 19,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.79. Sumitomo has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $12.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

