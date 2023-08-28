Summit Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.77. 984,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,568. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.60.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
