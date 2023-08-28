Summitry LLC Sells 831 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summitry LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.4% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $50,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.
Mastercard Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of MA traded up $4.55 on Monday, hitting $407.44. 1,896,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $407.80. The company has a market capitalization of $383.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.39.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
