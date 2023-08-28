Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Update

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Swissquote Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWQGF remained flat at $185.18 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.18 and its 200 day moving average is $183.94. Swissquote Group has a fifty-two week low of $177.50 and a fifty-two week high of $185.18.

Swissquote Group Company Profile

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd provides a suite of online financial services to retail investors, affluent investors, and professional and institutional customers in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Securities Trading and Leveraged Forex.

