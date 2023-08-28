Synapse 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.65 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Synapse has a market cap of $75.36 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Synapse has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

