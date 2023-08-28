Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Down 65.4% in August

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.7 %

Taisho Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.19. 757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,752. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

