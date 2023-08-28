Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Down 65.4% in August

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.7 %
Taisho Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.19. 757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,752. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $11.19.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taisho Pharmaceutical
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.