Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.82. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.07%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $4,768,786.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,184.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Skerritt sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $69,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,145.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 50.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

