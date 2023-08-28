Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

TDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.40.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $7.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $416.13. The company had a trading volume of 240,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $401.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

