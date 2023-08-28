Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS) Declares Final Dividend of $0.09

Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.53.

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

