Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS) Declares Final Dividend of $0.09

Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th.
Telstra Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.53.
Telstra Group Company Profile
