Terra Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15.82 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Terra has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001575 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $147.98 million and approximately $15.82 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001149 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002416 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 360,353,405 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

