TerraClassicUSD Market Cap Reaches $122.37 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $122.37 million and $9.92 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00040097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00027889 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00013301 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000126 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,794,771,375 coins and its circulating supply is 9,789,191,098 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.