Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.58. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

