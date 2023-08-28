The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Position Reduced by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group accounts for 9.9% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $13,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $281.11. The stock had a trading volume of 109,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.92. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

