The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Acquired by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,056 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up 5.4% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,536,669 over the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.53. 89,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,846. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

