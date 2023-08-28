Threshold (T) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $179.41 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $179.41 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,956,248,017.218164 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01793926 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,872,793.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

