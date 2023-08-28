Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 918,642 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $57,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,330 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,919,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.